Pennsylvania's largest bank closes more branch locations

Pennsylvania's largest bank chain just closed more local branch locations.

Joe Potato/Getty Images/Canva Pro

PNC Bank, Pennsylvania's largest bank chain, has announced that it will be closing more branch locations throughout the state.

The first branch closure occurred at the end of June when PNC shuttered its Glenside location at 101 S. Easton Road in Montgomery County.

A second PNC Bank location will be closing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on September 23, 2022, which is home to the Pirate's Major League Baseball team.

While the Montgomery County closure is likely due to declining foot traffic and an increase in online and mobile banking usage, the Pittsburgh closure was caused by an enhancement project at the ballpark.

According to reports, the ballpark asked the bank, which shares its namesake, to move out of the location so that they could use the space for another purpose. However, the park hasn't announced what it plans to do with the space just yet.

PNC currently maintains several branches in downtown Pittsburgh on Fifth Avenue, Grant Street, and PPG Place, so customers have options. However, visitors to the ballpark will need to plan ahead if they need to use an ATM before going into the park.

Earlier reports indicated that PNC Bank planned to close upwards of 105 branch locations this year, so these closures don't come as much of a surprise. However, sometimes businesses must assess their needs and cut unnecessary overhead.

It is likely that many of the shuttered locations were not meeting performance expectations. Nevertheless, PNC is confident that these changes will help to provide a better overall experience for all of its customers in the long run.