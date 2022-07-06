Being grumpy can improve decision-making skills, according to research

Everyone feels grumpy from time to time. But, while those around us will often tell us to "cheer up," science has shown that your irritable mood may actually benefit you more than you know.

Fitzer/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you ask the average person what they want most in life, they will probably say something like "to be happy." But unfortunately, sometimes being too happy can actually work against you.

Science has shown that being too happy or optimistic can be a detriment in some circumstances.

So, the next time someone tells you to "cheer up" or "think positive," you can tell them that you're simply tapping into a beneficial state of mind called defensive pessimism.

Defensive pessimism is a mental mechanism that causes you to be more skeptical and question things more rigorously than an overly optimistic person who might accept the same information as being valid.

You're more likely to use this skill when you're in a bad mood or feeling grumpy.

For example, suppose someone presents an overly optimistic or "happy" person with an investment opportunity. In that case, they may be more willing to overestimate the results, leading them to face disappointment later.

However, if you were presented with the same information while in a "grumpier" mood, you would be more likely to approach it with a healthy amount of skepticism. You would be less likely to believe things at face value and instead would ask more questions and require more proof before making a decision.

In other words, beginning "grumpy" can help you be more logical and analytical when making important decisions.

So feel free to hold your ground the next time someone tries to get you to "think on the bright side."