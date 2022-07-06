Food banks currently experiencing major shortages due to supply chain issues

Kristen Walters

Food banks across the country are reporting significant shortages of essential items due to ongoing supply chain issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQuJf_0gWdBCq300
Chris Putnam/Canva Pro

Food banks are an important economic safety net for many people in the United States. They provide access to nutritious food for people who might otherwise go hungry.

Unfortunately, many food banks across the country are currently facing significant shortages due to supply chain issues. This means that there is less food available for people who rely on food banks in times of need.

For example, Kristin Frost Albrecht, an organizer at The Food Basket, recently told local reporters,

We have never experienced the type of food shortage it is seeing now. Never of the magnitude. The drop in volume and shipments is unprecedented and frankly scary.

The problem is multifaceted, making it a difficult one to fix. Supply chain problems, staffing issues, and crop shortages are all contributing factors that have caused many of the country's essential food pantries to run low on supplies.

According to reports, The Food Basket expected to receive nearly 30,500 pounds of food from the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program last month. However, they only received 7,000 pounds, which is less than a quarter of what they expected from the federal government.

The good news is that there are ways to help. For example, donating money or food to your local food bank is a great way to ensure that people in your community can access the meals they need.

You can also volunteer your time to help with distribution or other needs. By working together, we can ensure that no one goes hungry during these difficult times.

