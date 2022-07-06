Kentucky restaurant once featured on Discovery Channel and Food Network now closing after 70 years

An iconic old-school-style restaurant in Kentucky is closing after serving up delicious eats to the community for over 70 years.

Petardj/Getty Images/Canva Pro

In its heyday, the Parkette Drive-In restaurant was featured multiple times on national television shows like the Food Network's Rachel Ray Show and the Discovery Channel's Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives hosted by the famous king of "flavor town," Guy Fieri.

Unfortunately, as of last week, the historic diner located at 1230 E. New Circle Road in Lexington is closed.

Joe Smiley, the original owner of the Parkette Drive-In, bought the restaurant in 1951. However, after his unfortunate passing in 2001, the Kaplan family took over running the establishment.

According to reports, the Kaplans and the Smileys had a difference of opinion on how the restaurant should be run, so they negotiated to end the lease and transfer ownership of the business back to the original family.

Bryan Tipton, the son-in-law of the original owner, told local reporters that revenue had been down for some time. While the Kaplans did a good job running the day-to-day operations, Tipton laments that the pandemic affected the restaurant negatively.

Even though the drive-in is a popular attraction in Lexington, they hadn't been getting enough customers coming in to allow the business to thrive.

According to reports, Tipton explained that he currently has no plans for the property. It is unclear whether the business will be sold or if it will reopen in the future under new management.

Regardless of what the Tipton family decides, the community is saddened by the closure of this iconic establishment.