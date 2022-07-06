Couple gets $27,000 bill to set up internet service at their new home

This couple was "flabbergasted" when they were told by their local internet provider that it would cost $27,000 to get the service set up at their new home.

Ljubaphoto/Getty Images/Canva Pro

When Zachary Cohn and his wife Lauryl Zenobi purchased a home in 2019, they had no idea it would be so difficult or expensive to get internet service. Now, nearly three years later, the couple still hasn't fully resolved the issue.

According to reports, the couple had no idea it would be so difficult to get something as simple as internet service at their new home. After all, the house was located in a developed community within Seattle's city limits.

It would be more understandable if the address were in a remote area, but this wasn't the case.

After moving into their new home, the couple spent months calling Comcast, the local internet provider, trying to get someone to come out to their home and set up their service. But they were repeatedly unsuccessful.

To make matters worse, they could not seem to get a straight answer from Comcast to explain why they were getting the run-around. Finally, Cohn contacted the City Councillor's office, and they were able to get a specific response from Comcast.

As it turns out, for Comcast to set up internet service to the couple's home, they would have to install about 200 feet of cable underground. The cost of running the cable line was estimated at $27,000.

Ultimately, the couple refused to pay the $27,000 to Comcast and decided to rely on a 4G hotspot that they set up using a cell phone instead.

However, this is a cautionary tale for anyone looking to buy a home. Most people would never think to ask about something like this. But now you know.