Pennsylvania water company wants to raise rates $408 per year

A Pennsylvania water company wants to raise rates 25 percent. This would cost the average customer about $408 more per year.

If you live in Pennsylvania, you may be facing a steep hike in your water bill.

On April 29, 2022, the Pennsylvania American water and wastewater company submitted a proposal to the Pennsylvania Utility Commission requesting permission to raise consumer rates by 25 percent.

Last week the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission agreed to consider the request. If Pennsylvania American's request is approved, most households will pay an average of $408 more per year, or roughly $34 per month, for water and wastewater services.

Pennsylvania American serves hundreds of communities across the state in multiple counties, including Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery.

The reason for the increased rate request is to update the company's aging water and wastewater infrastructure systems. According to reports, the company plans to replace around 100 miles of old piping.

However, many customers are outraged by the proposal and are concerned about how they can afford such a significant increase.

This rate increase request comes just one year after the company was granted its last rate increase in 2021, which bumped up water utility bills for many customers by about 9 percent for water and 30 percent for sewer charges.

The Pennsylvania Utility Commission has approved similar rate increase requests in recent months. For example, last month, they approved a request from Aqua Pennsylvania to increase customer rates by as much as 59 percent.

In any case, staying informed and taking action to protect your interests is essential.