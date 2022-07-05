Popular discount grocery store chain opens multiple new locations across Pennsylvania

A popular discount grocery store chain just opened multiple new locations across the state of Pennsylvania.

Edu Carvalho/Pexels/Canva Pro

The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi just opened multiple new locations across Pennsylvania within the past few weeks.

The new Aldi stores are located in Towanda, Monroeville, and Lewisburg.

The new Lewisburg location at 111 Ziegler Road opened in early June. The Monroeville location at 3995 William Penn Highway opened on June 23rd. Finally, the latest Aldi store to open in Towada at 1112 Golden Mile Road had its grand opening on June 30th.

Aldi is known for its low prices and wide selection of items, including fresh produce, meat, and dairy products. The store also offers a variety of organic and gluten-free options. In addition, the store chain is committed to sustainability, offering reusable bags and recycle bins for customers to use.

Aldi has been rapidly expanding in recent years, and these new Pennsylvania stores are just the latest example of this growth.

Aldi first arrived on the U.S. grocery scene in 1976 and has been steadily expanding ever since. The discount food company now has over 1,600 stores nationwide, with plans to add even more in the coming years.

In addition to its expansion in the United States, Aldi has also been opening stores in other countries, such as Australia and Germany. With its combination of low prices and high quality, Aldi is quickly becoming a global leader in the grocery industry.

For shoppers in Pennsylvania, that means more convenient access to Aldi's affordable groceries, which is good news for everyone.