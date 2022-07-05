Iconic Ohio restaurant closing after 40 years

Another popular Ohio restaurant has closed its doors after nearly four decades.

Kheng Tang/Pexels/Canva Pro

It's always sad to see a local business close, especially one that has been around for as long as Marshall's Restaurant and Bar.

For over three decades, it was a staple in the Grandview Heights dining scene. It was known for its great food and friendly service.

The owners have decided to close the restaurant to focus on their other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming.

This is understandable given the struggles many restaurants face now due to the pandemic, food price increases, and worker shortages. However, while this move makes logical sense, it's still a loss for the community.

The past year has been challenging for everyone, but perhaps no one has had it tougher than the restaurant industry. The pandemic has forced many eateries to close their doors, and those that have managed to stay open have faced skyrocketing food prices and worker shortages.

In response, many restaurants have had to get creative, finding new ways to cut costs and attract customers. For example, some have started offering delivery and takeout service, while others have begun selling prepared meals that can be picked up or shipped.

Whatever the approach, it's clear that restaurants must continue adapting if they want to survive. The current year may be just as challenging as the last, but with a bit of ingenuity, hopefully, more restaurants will make it through to the other side.

Many will miss Marshall's, but we wish the owners all the best in their future endeavors.