Popular grocery store chain opens new location in Charlotte

A popular supermarket chain opened a new store location in Charlotte last week, and local shoppers couldn't be happier.

Gustavo Fring/Pexels/Canva Pro

Food Lion is a popular supermarket chain that recently opened a new store in Charlotte.

The new location opened last Wednesday at 5939 Weddington Road. The site was previously home to a Harris Teeter store which closed in 2020.

The store offers a wide selection of food items, fresh produce, and baked goods. Food Lion is known for its low prices, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious shoppers. In addition, the new store features fresh sushi, organic produce, and a wide selection of gluten-free items.

The store is also convenient for many Charlotte residents, located near other shopping and dining options. The new store will be open from 7 am to 11 pm daily.

Earlier this year, Food Lion opened another location in Charlotte at 2201 West W.T. Harris Boulevard, making this latest location the third Food Lion store in Charlotte.

According to reports, the grocery chain is expanding as quickly as it can in the Charlotte area to compete with other grocery chains such as Walmart, Harris Teeter, Publix, Lidl, and Kroger. Food Lion is currently the third-largest grocery chain in the region.

The new Food Lion store is a welcome addition to the Charlotte community. In addition, the store offers a competitive price point that is sure to please budget-conscious shoppers.

With its convenient location and great prices, Food Lion's newest store will become a favorite shopping destination for Charlotte residents.