Famous Chicago diner closing after more than 75 years

Another famous Chicago diner has closed its doors after serving the community for over 75 years.

Nano/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Bridgeport Restaurant has been a staple on Chicago's South Side for over seven decades. But, sadly, the eatery, located at 3500 S. Halsted Street, closed its doors for good this past weekend.

According to reports, the owners purchased the restaurant fifteen years ago. After operating the business for over a decade, they decided that they wanted to retire and put the company up for sale in 2019.

However, the owners had difficulty selling the restaurant due to the shutdowns and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. With indoor dining banned in many areas and people hesitant to eat out, restaurants have struggled to stay afloat.

Many local restaurants have been forced to close their doors for good, while others have had to pivot to a take-out or delivery model.

The pandemic has also caused a significant shortage of food service workers, as many have been laid off or have chosen to leave the industry.

However, it seems that the decision to close the Bridgeport Restaurant was ultimately made so that the owners could retire and spend more time with family.

The restaurant was known for its steak and eggs, melts, and the 35th Street Special Sandwich, which will be missed by all who have had the pleasure of dining there.

We want to thank the owners for their years of service to the community, and we wish them all the best in their retirement.