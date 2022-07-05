Renters report facing bidding wars for apartments across the US, making affordable housing scarce

If you're shopping around for an apartment, you should be prepared to pay more than the asking price.

RichLegg/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Typically, renting an apartment is fairly straightforward. The owners lists the unit's price, and renters decide if they can afford it. If so, they go through a simple application process, sign a lease, and move in.

However, things aren't always that simple in today's housing market. Many renters have recently reported engaging in bidding wars for apartment rentals in cities and towns across the US.

For example, Eric Patterson recently found a listing for a two-bed apartment in Chicago that seemed to be within his budget. However, the unit was listed for $1600 a month. After applying, the landlord asked how much he was willing to pay for the apartment.

At first, Patterson was confused. He thought the listing price was the final price. However, he later learned that other people were willing to pay more for the unit. Ultimately, he lost out on the apartment because he got outbid.

According to reports, more than 18% of rentals in New York City ended up in bidding wars, with tenants paying, in some cases, substantially more than the original listing price. However, it's not just big cities that are experiencing bidding wars for rentals.

Typically, rental apartments are not subject to these types of practices. However, there is currently a shortage of available units in many areas across the US, causing some renters to have to pay more just to put a roof over their heads.

The good news, according to reports, is that housing experts expect the demand for rentals to slow as we approach the fall and winter months. So, if you can hold off until then, you may be able to get a better deal on an apartment.