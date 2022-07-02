Another popular South Carolina restaurant is closing this week after 9 years

A popular South Carolina restaurant is closing at the end of this week.

Kat Peterson/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's been a tough year for restaurants, with many closing their doors due to the pandemic. This week, another popular South Carolina restaurant is shutting its doors for good.

It's always sad to see a local business close its doors, especially when it's a favorite spot like Bacon Bros. Public House.

After nine years in business, Bacon Bros. Public House in Greenville will be closing its doors on Friday, July 2, 2022.

Several factors contributed to the decision. Owner Mike Porter said that sales never fully recovered after pandemic restrictions were lifted. He also cited a labor shortage and the higher cost of goods as additional burdens on the restaurant.

Porter thanked the staff and customers who supported the business over the years.

These issues have also been affecting other South Carolina restaurants, making it an increasingly tough climate for the industry.

While this is undoubtedly a tough time for restaurants and other small businesses, it's important to remember that restaurant closures are nothing new. Every year, thousands of restaurants close their doors for good.

The key to surviving in this challenging market is adapting and changing with the times. Restaurants that can embrace new technologies and trends will be in a better position to weather the storm.

While it's always sad to see a beloved local spot close down, the owners say they are grateful for their support over the years. We wish them all the best.