Pennsylvania home prices continue to rise, despite falling prices in other states

If you haven't had luck finding a home to buy this past year in Pennsylvania, there may be new hurdles ahead as home prices continue to rise across the state.

People Images/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Despite falling home prices in other states, Pennsylvania home prices continue to rise.

The good news for those looking to buy a home is that the number of listings is increasing. However, since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last month, the number of mortgage applications has decreased, meaning there is slightly less competition in the housing market.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that buying a home in Pennsylvania will be easier in the coming months. Median home prices in Pennsylvania are up nearly 13% from one year ago, and they continue to rise.

While some real estate experts predicted that we could start seeing a boom of home foreclosures in early summer, the reality is that it just hasn't happened yet. Until we reach that point, home prices in Pennsylvania will likely continue to increase.

Currently, unemployment is low in Pennsylvania, and wages are rising. This combination makes Pennsylvania an attractive destination for buyers from other states. In addition, the state has seen an influx of retirees, who are often willing to pay more for a home that meets their needs.

As a result of these factors, Pennsylvania is one of the few states where prices are still rising.

Additionally, the state has been absorbing some excess inventory from other states where home prices have been falling. This has led to a tighter housing market in Pennsylvania.