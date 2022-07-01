Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania.

Juanmonino/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.

However, last week, representatives of the popular food stop made an exciting announcement.

While Wawa has historically stuck to the eastern side of the state, they just revealed that they plan to open at least 40 new Wawa locations in the central region of Pennsylvania.

Obviously, Wawa can't build dozens of new locations overnight. These things take some time. However, the company plans to open the first of many central Pennsylvania locations in 2024, which is only about a year and a half away.

Currently, Wawa has no store locations that are west of the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, but they have expanded into other states such as New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Alabama, and North Carolina, among others.

For decades there has been a rumor suggesting that Wawa could not encroach on "Sheetz territory." Sheetz has been the dominant convenience store and gas station in most of western Pennsylvania for some time now.

However, now it appears that the longstanding rumor can be put to rest as Wawa moves into areas where Sheetz likely already has locations.

There has also been a longstanding debate over which convenience store giant has the best food. When Sheetz and Wawa become close neighbors, maybe we'll be able to resolve that debate once and for all.

