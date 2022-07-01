Pennsylvania restaurant abruptly closed after 26 years and listed for sale

A well-known restaurant in Pennsylvania just closed its doors abruptly after feeding patrons for over 26 years. The business is now listed for sale.

Hayley Marner/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week the owner of Sweeney's Steakhouse in Belle Vernon announced that he was closing the business, effective immediately. The restaurant had been a community staple for the past two decades.

The announcement came just two days after an altercation in the restaurant's parking lot sent two people to the hospital.

However, the owner did not say that the closure was due to last week's incident. Instead, he mentioned that he was looking forward to retirement and the future ahead.

According to one recent Google review, the restaurant had stopped serving food and was only operating as a bar as of about a month ago. Other reviews mentioned that food was not being served because the cook had not shown up to work that day.

Many restaurants have struggled with staff shortages recently. This can often lead to longer wait times for customers, as well as a decline in the quality of service. However, it's unclear whether staff shortages were one of the primary factors that led to the owner's decision to close the business.

We do know that the restaurant has been listed for sale. The current asking price is $999,999. According to the listing, the restaurant is located on 1.2 acres. The business is described as a "proven money maker in a prime location with heavy upgrades and a high volume bar."

Hopefully, new owners will take over this location and bring it back to life.