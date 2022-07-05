Group helps renovate homes for low-income families in Pennsylvania

A nonprofit group is helping low-income families get a leg up by renovating homes that need repair.

James Brey/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Hosanna Industries is a faith-based organization that provides free home repairs and renovations for low-income families across the United States. However, they've been helping families with construction projects in Johnstown for the last six months.

Since January, they have completed over twelve home renovation projects in the area.

Their work includes everything from repairing roofs and gutters to painting and landscaping. The group has also been working to install new flooring and cabinets in many of the homes they are renovating.

The group is made up mostly of volunteers from churches and businesses in the community, and they are funded by donations.

Hosanna Industries was founded in 1990 in Gibsonia with the goal of improving impoverished communities throughout the country. In addition to home renovation projects, the group helps provide relief to disaster areas by mobilizing workers and providing assistance where necessary.

The faith-based group leads workshops centered around art and spirituality and helps inexperienced people learn how to work in construction, a skill they can leverage into a good-paying job.

If you are in need of home repairs in the Johnstown area or would like to get involved with this group, you can contact Hosanna Industries through their website hosannaindustries.org.

Thanks to Hosanna Industries, dozens of families in the Johnstown area will get help improving their living situation this year.

This story is not sponsored. The author has no affiliation or prior relationship with this group.