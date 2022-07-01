Popular restaurant chain opens multiple locations in Pennsylvania

A popular restaurant chain just opened multiple locations in Pennsylvania.

Millann/Getty Images/Canva Pro

When Todd Graves came up with the idea to open a restaurant specializing in chicken fingers, he had no money. Worse yet, one of his college professors told him, "it would never work." He also couldn't find a bank to give him a loan to make his chicken finger dreams a reality.

Today, after working 90-hour weeks as a boilermaker in Louisiana to save money, Grave's idea has turned into a popular restaurant chain with locations scattered across the United States. The latest of which are two new locations in Pennsylvania.

Last month Raising Canes opened its first Pennsylvania location on Walnut Street in Philadelphia on May 12. Last week the restaurant opened a second location on East College Avenue in State College.

The menu, which is sure to be a hit with the college crowd, features fried chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast. It's recommended that you try the famous Cane's Sause, which is a tangy dipping sauce made from a top-secret recipe.

While the menu is minimalistic with just four food items, people from all over the US love Raising Cane's chicken.

Recently, the restaurant has partnered with Cruising Kitchens to design a new food truck fleet that will be used to serve customers across the US who don't have easy access to one of their standalone locations.

While Grave's business idea may have gotten off to a rocky start, all of his hard work has paid off. We're excited to welcome Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to Pennsylvania.