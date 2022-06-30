New study reveals how much it costs the average person to live in Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered how much your neighbors spend each month to keep a roof over their heads and the lights on? A new study from Doxo has revealed the answer.

Aleksandar Nakic/Getty Images/Canva Pro

A new study has revealed how much people living in Pennsylvania pay each month in bills.

The study, which was conducted by Doxo, found that the average Pennsylvania household pays around $1851 per month on basic living expenses like rent, utilities, car loans, insurance, internet, cable, and cell phone bills.

That works out to be about $22,212 per year on standard bills that most people pay each month.

However, this amount did not include other expenses like food, gas, entertainment, credit card, or student loan payments. Therefore, the total amount that most people in Pennsylvania spend per month on liabilities is probably somewhat higher.

The good news is that Pennsylvania residents pay significantly less per month on the expenses listed above than the average American who pays over $2000 per month in bills.

The bad news is that the median household income in Pennsylvania is also lower than the national average. For example, in Pennsylvania, the median household income is $63,627, while the national median income is $64,994.

Of course, every family’s budget is different, and many factors can affect how much you spend each month. But it’s always interesting to see how your spending habits compare to the rest of the state.

Ultimately, the study provides a helpful snapshot of what it costs to live in Pennsylvania. So whether you're considering a move to the Keystone State or just curious about how your expenses compare to others, check out the full report.