Popular beauty store chain is opening multiple locations in Pennsylvania next week

A popular cosmetic store chain that has been a staple of the beauty supply industry for decades is opening multiple store locations in Pennsylvania next week.

Wdstock/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you're a fan of beauty and cosmetics, you'll be thrilled to hear that the popular cosmetic store chain Sephora has plans to open multiple store locations in Pennsylvania next week.

Sephora is one of the most popular cosmetic stores in the country. The prestige beauty company is known for carrying a wide range of high-quality cosmetics and beauty products, so this news is sure to be a makeup lover's dream come true.

The first new Sephora location will be opening on July 6, 2022, inside the Royersford Kohl's store. A second location will be opening the same day inside the Warminster Kohls.

This is great news for beauty lovers in Pennsylvania, as Sephora is known for carrying high-quality makeup, skincare, and hair care products from a wide range of brands. In addition, Sephora also carries its own line of privately labeled luxury cosmetics.

While standalone stores are often seen in larger shopping malls, Sephora has recently partnered with Kohls to set up miniature versions of the standalone stores inside hundreds of Kohl's locations nationwide.

The opening of the Sephora stores in Warminster and Royersford is part of Sephora's plan to open 850 "mini" stores inside Kohl's locations before 2023.

So whether you're looking for a new lipstick or want to try a new eyeshadow palette, be sure to check out Sephora when it opens its new locations in Royersford and Warminster on July 6th.