Beloved Pennsylvania cafe set to close in August

A popular cafe and coffee house in Pennsylvania will be closing soon.

Donterase/Pixabay/Canva Pro

The Coffee Room has been a staple in the Newtown community for years. But, unfortunately, it will be closing its doors in August.

The current owners announced that the Coffee Room's last day of business will be August 14, 2022.

The good news is that the business has been sold to a new owner who plans to reopen it in September. While the new owner intends to keep the same cozy atmosphere that patrons have come to know and love, they will be changing the business's name.

When the cafe reopens, it will be renamed Calm Waters Coffee. The new owners currently run another cafe location in Bristol of the same name. This will be their second location.

While the current owners, Raj and Margaret Kumar, did not provide a specific reason for the closure, they did mention that they were sad to be closing the business. In a recent Facebook post, they thanked the community for their support over the years.

But ultimately, the Kumars said their "next chapter is calling, and it's time to move forward and say goodbye" to their beloved cafe.

The Kumars purchased the Coffee Room in 2017 and have been a local favorite ever since. While it is always sad when a local business closes, we are happy that the cafe will be opening again shortly under the new owners.

We wish the Kumars all the best as they move on to their next stage of life and hope that the new owners will continue to succeed with the cafe. We're excited about the reopening.