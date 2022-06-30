Multiple rollercoasters shut down at Pennsylvania amusement park

A popular Pennsylvania amusement park recently had to shut down two of its most popular roller coasters for safety reasons.

Aneese/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Amusement parks are a great way to enjoy the warm weather and have some fun. However, if you plan on visiting Kennywood in West Mifflin, you should know that two of its most popular rides were recently shut down for safety concerns.

It's certainly disappointing when a ride is shut down at an amusement park, but it's important to remember that safety always comes first.

Last week a representative of Kennywood announced that the Steel Curtain and Thunderbolt rollercoasters have been shut down.

While the park hopes to have the Thunderbolt repaired and in good working order in time for the 4th of July weekend, park officials did not say when or if the Steel Curtain ride would be reopening.

The closures come as a disappointment to many visitors, who come from all over for the thrills of the Steel Curtain and Thunderbolt. However, park officials say that safety is their top priority, and they are working on getting the rides up and running as soon as possible.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other rides and attractions available at Kennywood. From thrilling water slides to gentle carousels, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The Park also features a variety of dining options, games, and other attractions.

So whether you're a die-hard roller coaster fan or just looking for a day of fun, Kennywood is still the place to be.

You can see updates on all Kennywood attractions on their website.