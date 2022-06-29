Pennsylvania state parks say they will not open public pools this summer

If your summer plans usually involve heading to your local state park to cool off and relax by the pool, you may need to make alternative plans this season.

JimClark 1947/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's been a tough summer for pool-goers in Pennsylvania. According to state park officials, several state parks will not be opening their public pools this summer.

Caledonia State Park in Adams County is just one of the parks that will not be opening its pool this summer season.

Park officials commented that they decided not to open the pool after facing difficulties with a painting and fixing the pool this year.

The park has also had a difficult time finding lifeguards this year. However, park officials said that they will continue making necessary repairs and hope to be able to open the pool for the 2023 summer season.

Other pools, including those at Codorus State Park, Little Buffalo Park, and the Lancaster County Swimming Pool, have also had difficulties opening this season due to a shortage of lifeguards.

While it's disappointing that the pool won't be open this summer, it's understandable given the current circumstances. It's great to see that the parks are already making plans for next year. So if you were hoping to take a dip this summer, you'll have to wait a little longer.

I'm sure everyone is looking forward to being able to swim in the pool once again. In the meantime, other pools in the area are also struggling to keep up with demand. We hope that next summer will be a little easier for everyone.