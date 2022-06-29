Popular discount store opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular discount retail store has just announced that it just opened a new location in Pennsylvania this month.

Cyano66/Getty Images/Canva Pro

With the economy as tough as it is, everyone is looking for ways to save a few extra bucks. One great way to do this is by shopping at discount stores.

Discount stores sell merchandise at reduced prices, often due to overstocking or end-of-season clearance. This can be an excellent opportunity to snag fantastic deals on items you would typically have to pay full price for.

Luckily, the popular discount chain Dollar General just opened a brand new location at 7967 Derry Street in Harrisburg on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Currently, there are 866 Dollar General store locations throughout Pennsylvania.

If you don't happen to live close by to the brand new store in Harrisburg, you can find your nearest Dollar General store location by going to the locations page on their website.

Harrisburg's new Dollar General location is open daily from 8 am to 10 pm.

For those who don't know, Dollar General stores offer shoppers great deals and discounts on everyday items and household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products, baby items, and more.

Dollar General has recently expanded its offerings to include home decor, which can be found at the new Harrisburg location.

Buying products at discount stores is a great way to save some money in this challenging economy. In addition, many of these stores also offer coupons and special promotions to help you keep even more.

So if you're looking for a great deal on everyday items, a last-minute gift, or need to pick up some groceries, check out your local Dollar General store. You might be surprised at how much you can save.