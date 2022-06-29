Pennsylvania hospital closures are causing long wait times at emergency rooms

If you go to the hospital emergency room, you might find that wait times are much longer than usual.

Grigorenko/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Two of Pennsylvania's largest health systems are experiencing closures and service reductions that are straining the capacity of nearby hospitals.

The closings and reductions have led to increased patient volume at nearby hospitals, particularly in the emergency department.

For example, Jack Lynch, CEO of Main Line Health in Radnor, told local reporters that four of its regional hospitals have been operating on high patient volume alert for the past six months.

According to Lynch, one hundred percent of the hospital's beds are currently occupied, and it's not because of COVID-19. Right now, the hospital only has a few dozen COVID-19 patients, which is not enough to put significant strain on the system.

Instead, the problem is that there aren't enough hospitals in the area to service the basic health needs of the surrounding community.

When people come into the hospital for an emergency, they are often left waiting for hours until a bed opens up for them. This can be a troubling situation for patients who are in need of immediate care.

According to local sources, some hospitals in Newtown Square and Philadelphia are facing similar challenges.

Hospitals have sometimes been forced to divert ambulances to other facilities. The situation has caused concern among hospital officials, who say that the closures and reductions have not been adequately planned.

This is a severe problem that needs to be addressed. The community needs more hospitals and staff so that people can get the care they need in a timely manner.

Hospital officials have reported that they are doing everything that they can to increase staff and add as many beds as possible. However, there does not appear to be an immediate or easy fix to this issue.