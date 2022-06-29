Famous Pennsylvania restaurant listed for sale after serving the community for 66 years

A popular restaurant in Pennsylvania was recently listed for sale.

Wendy Wei/Pexels/Canva Pro

In 2015, Tina and Tony Ferraro bought Dominick's restaurant in Erie. At that time, the restaurant had been a staple of the community for decades.

However, even though the restaurant was popular with the locals and has seen an increase in revenue over the last few years, the Ferraro's have struggled to keep the business afloat.

Now, the restaurant located at 123 E. 12th Street in Erie is up for sale.

The Ferraro's are asking $375,000 for what they would describe as a "turn-key" operation. In addition to the restaurant, the property also includes a large apartment that could be rented out for additional income.

You can view the official listing for the restaurant here.

According to local sources, Tina Ferraro has been struggling with some health issues. Her husband runs another business outside of the restaurant, making it difficult for the couple to maintain Dominick's.

Recent staff shortages, which have impacted many restaurants in the area, have also added to their challenges in keeping the restaurant's doors open.

Tina told reporters that she recently had to leave her job as a case worker to work full-time at the restaurant so that they could keep the doors open.

Recently, the couple tried reducing the restaurant's opening hours to help combat staff shortages. But the couple continued to struggle.

The couple mentioned that their journey with the restaurant has been arduous because of the financial challenges they faced over the years. However, Tina said they would be pretty successful if they could start over today with the restaurant.

However, Tina also said that "the last few years have not been kind" to the restaurant industry. Because of the challenges faced during pandemic closures, it has been too difficult for them to continue, and it's time for them to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

We hope that someone in the area is able to take over Dominick's restaurant and keep the tradition alive.