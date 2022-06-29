Pennsylvania lawmakers approve bill restricting fireworks

Pennsylvania could soon place new restrictions on fireworks.

Adventure Photo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Fireworks lighting up the night sky on holidays and special occasions has become a familiar sight in Pennsylvania over the past few years.

If you're a fan of setting off fireworks, you'll want to stay up to date on some potential new restrictions that Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to pass.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a new bill that would restrict the use of sore-bought fireworks.

A Pennsylvania Senate committee has already approved a bill that would limit the times that private individuals may use fireworks on their property.

The bill will be going to the full Senate shortly. If the bill passes and becomes law in Pennsylvania, residents would only be allowed to set off store-bought fireworks from 10 am to 10 pm.

There would be some exceptions for holidays like Independence Day and New Year's Eve when the curfew for setting off fireworks would extend to 1 am.

According to reports, the proposed legislation is in response to complaints about expanded fireworks use in Pennsylvania since a state law passed five years ago. The bill has received support from Democrats and Republicans, and it is expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.

So if you want to keep your fireworks fun going, stay up to date on the latest developments.

It will be interesting to see how this develops and whether or not the new restrictions are implemented.

What do you think about this?

Would you like to see limits placed on when residents can set off fireworks, or do you think it's too restrictive?

Let us know in the comments.