Lottery ticket worth nearly $700,000 sold at Pennsylvania grocery store

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania grocery store, you may be holding a ticket worth almost $700,000.

Erik Mclean/Pexels/Canva Pro

Three tickets matched last Thursday's Pennsylvania lottery drawing for a jackpot prize of $2 million. That means the prize money will be split three ways. If you happen to have picked the winning numbers, your ticket would be worth $666,667.

The three tickets were sold at locations in Delaware County, Allegheny County, and Lycoming County.

The first of those tickets was sold at the Shoprite grocery store at 5005 Edgemont Road Brookhaven.

The second winning ticket was sold at the Shree Kamaxi convenience store located at 4785 William Flynn Highway in Allison Park

The third winning ticket was sold at the Smokers Express at 350 Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore, PA.

The winning numbers for the jackpot prize were: 1-4-10-11-27-47.

If you purchased a lottery ticket last week from any of the above locations, you should check your numbers to see if you have a match.

If you have a winning ticket, your next step is to contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for further instructions or give them a call at 1-800-692-7481. You'll want to do this as soon as possible, so you can start planning how to spend your winnings.

Even if you didn't win the jackpot, there's still a chance you could be a winner. More than 58,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing, so check your numbers carefully.

Even if you only matched one number, you could still win up to $100. So take a look at your ticket and see if you've won.