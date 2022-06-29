Target sets date for grand opening in downtown Pittsburgh next month

The major retailer has finally announced a date for the grand opening of the new Target store in downtown Pittsburgh.

Jill Inspired By Design/Getty Images/Canva Pro

We've been hearing about the possibility of Target opening a store location in downtown Pittsburgh for years.

If you've driven down Fifth Avenue recently, you may have seen construction crews working on the new store, located in the Kaufmann's building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Smithfield.

However, now it seems that the dream of having the central retailer downtown is finally coming to fruition as the store has announced that they have set its grand opening date for Sunday, July 17, 2022.

According to reports, the Target store plans to do a "soft opening" on July 12th to ensure they are ready for the grand opening when the store is finally open to the general public.

This is exciting for many Pittsburgh residents and commuters living and working downtown. For years, Pittsburgh residents have lamented the lack of a grocery store or any central retailer downtown where they can purchase food items and other household essentials.

While this Target location will be smaller than some of its suburban counterparts, it will undoubtedly play a significant role in making downtown more livable and convenient. The store will take up approximately 22,000 square feet on the first level of the Kaufmann's building which was recently converted into apartments.

According to reports, a Burlington Coat Factory and Five Below will be joining the new Target store inside the Kaufmann's Building location shortly. However, we do not yet have opening dates available for those stores.