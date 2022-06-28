Missoula cancels annual 4th of July fireworks display for 2022

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display in Missoula has been a tradition for many years. However, this year the event has unfortunately been canceled.

Each year, thousands of people all over western Montana look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks display in Missoula.

According to reports, the manager of the Southgate Mall, where the event is typically held, sent out a press release announcing that this year's Independence Day festivities had been canceled.

While the reason for the cancellation is unclear, some sources have speculated that it is likely due to supply chain issues and worker shortages. Putting on a large-scale event like this one requires a lot of staff and security to ensure that the event is safe for the public to attend, not to mention the funds to purchase the fireworks.

It is possible that the Southgate Mall does not have the resources required to meet those safety standards this year.

Whatever the reason, it's a shame that such a cherished tradition has been put on hold. Hopefully, next year the fireworks will be back and better than ever. In the meantime, there are still plenty of other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July.

While this may be a disappointment for many, it is important to remember that the health and safety of the community must come first. There are other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, such as attending a parade or picnic. And, of course, we can always enjoy fireworks from the comfort of our own homes.

So while the cancellation of the Missoula fireworks display is unfortunate, it is not a cause for despair. We can still enjoy the holiday and create new traditions with our family and friends.