Local favorite restaurant in Portland shuttered after more than 33 years

A Portland restaurant that was a local favorite of many in the community has closed its doors after nearly 33 years in business.

Hemera Technologies/Photo Images/Canva Pro

After nearly 33 years of serving the Portland community, the beloved eatery known as Parkers Restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Washington Avenue restaurant's last day of service was on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The owner said, "the decision to close the restaurant was extremely difficult and bittersweet." In a recent interview with a local news outlet, he also thanked the community for supporting the restaurant for the past three decades.

The restaurant was known for its delicious food, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to the community. However, the closure of Parkers comes amid a nationwide shortage of restaurant workers.

This shortage has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as many workers have left the industry in order to pursue other opportunities.

Despite these challenges, Parkers managed to remain open for business until now. However, the restaurant has finally succumbed to the staffing shortage and has closed its doors for good.

While the restaurant will be missed, its closure highlights the need for more trained workers in the hospitality industry. With many restaurants struggling to find qualified staff, there is a clear opportunity for those with experience in the food service industry to make a positive impact.

The loss of Parkers Restaurant is a devastating blow to the Portland community. However, the restaurant will be remembered fondly by all who enjoyed its food and hospitality over the years.