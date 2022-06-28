Minneapolis cancels annual 4th of July fireworks show

The City of Minneapolis has canceled its annual 4th of July fireworks show.

Lisa Blue/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The city of Minneapolis' annual 4th of July celebration, "Red, White, and Boom," will not be held this year due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages. The city made the announcement earlier this week.

This is the third year in a row that the Independence Day event has been canceled.

The celebration usually includes a firework show over the Mississippi River. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is not the reason for the cancellation this year, it is still disappointing news for many residents. However, it's important to remember that the safety of Minneapolis residents is always the top priority.

With construction ongoing at the park and staff shortages impacting the city's ability to prepare for and manage a large-scale event adequately, it simply wasn't possible to move forward with the fireworks show this year.

Of course, that doesn't mean that Minneapolis residents can't still enjoy some 4th of July fun. There are plenty of other ways to celebrate the holiday, from backyard BBQs to picnics in the park.

In a statement, the city said that it is "working on alternative ways to celebrate Independence Day." The city plans to host smaller family-friendly events at multiple parks, including Lake Harriet, Logan Park, Victory Park, and Lake Nokomis.

These alternative events will occur in the afternoon on July 4, 2022. However, none of them appear to involve firework displays.

Hopefully, these alternative plans will be just as fun and festive as the traditional fireworks show. In the meantime, residents can still enjoy all the other great things that Minneapolis has to offer.