Popular sandwich chain opens new location in Allegheny County

A popular sandwich chain just opened a new location in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Nomad Soul Photos/Canva Pro

The popular sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s Subs officially opened a new location in Allegheny County on Wednesday morning in Harmar, much to the delight of local residents.

The popular restaurant has been highly anticipated by many in the community and did not disappoint.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs is located at 2825 Freeport Road Suite B in Harmar, next to a recently opened Starbucks. This latest addition to the Jersey Mike’s family brings the total number of locations in the Pittsburgh area up to twenty-two.

Jersey Mike’s menu offers a variety of sandwiches, hot and cold subs, cheesesteaks, chips, and more. Some customer favorites include Mike's Famous Philly Sandwich, Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak, and Jersey Shore's Favorite cold sub.

On opening day, happy customers trickled in and out of the restaurant, enjoying their meals and expressing relief at having a Jersey Mike's closer to home as the next nearest location is in Blawnox.

Judging by the turnout on opening day, it's clear that this new restaurant is going to be a hit with both residents and visitors alike.

So if you're in the mood for a delicious sandwich, be sure to check out Jersey Mike's Subs at their newest location in Harmar.