New Denver ordinance requires residents to pay for garbage collection based on size of trash can

In an effort to get more Denver residents to recycle, the city has passed an ordinance that will require residents to pay for garbage collection based on how much trash they throw out.

If you're the type of person who throws recyclable and compostable items in the regular trash, you may want to rethink the habit because Denver residents will soon be required to pay for garbage collection based on the amount of waste they produce.

The City of Denver just announced that it recently passed an ordinance that will allow them to charge a fee for trash pickup so that they can offer a recycling program to county residents at no additional charge.

The new ordinance is part of an effort to get more people to recycle. The new waste management charges will go into effect at the beginning of 2023. A weekly recycling and composting service will also start in January.

Households will still be able to choose the size of their trash can, but they will be charged a higher fee for a larger can. For example, residents who use a small trash cart will be charged $9 per month, whereas those who use large trash carts will be charged $21 per month for garbage collection.

According to reports, the county will be offering a rebate program to low-income households.

The new ordinance is intended to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and help make Denver a more sustainable city. Denver is not the first city to adopt this type of system. Cities like Seattle and San Francisco have had similar ordinances in place for several years.