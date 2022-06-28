Sun Prairie, WI

Popular Wisconsin diner, bakery, and cake shop closing after 20 years

Kristen Walters

The end of June marks the conclusion of two beloved eateries in Wisconsin.

4x6/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The news of the closure of Market Street Diner and Bakery, as well as Carl's Cakes in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has been met with sadness by the community.

For over 20 years, the diner and bakery have been beloved institutions in the Madison area, known for their delicious comfort food, baked goods, and cakes.

While the diner closed earlier this year, the bakery has remained open and will continue taking orders until June 30, 2022.

The decision to close was made due to the pending sale of the building. Unfortunately, Carl’s Cakes alone could not keep the operation viable without revenue from the diner. Ultimately, it was decided that the best course of action was to close the bakery as well.

According to reports, the bakery's main objective is to fulfill all of its remaining orders before they close at the end of the month.

Tom Ray, the managing partner, told local reporters that the bakery has had a lot of business support from the community since announcing the closure. He feels the diner and bakery "had a great run," and he has cherished serving the community over the last 20 years.

The team has more than 30 years of baking experience, and everyone in Sun Prairie will greatly miss their cakes. In addition, the Market Street Diner and Bakery will be missed by many in the community who have come to love its homemade food and friendly service over the years.

# business# economy# food# restaurants# Wisconsin

