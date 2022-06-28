Maryland landlords going "hog wild" hiking rents by as much as 53%, according to residents

Maryland landlords are being accused of going "hog wild" with rent increases, as residents report hikes of up to 53%.

And One/Canva Pro

In recent years, Maryland has experienced a boom in rental prices, and many renters are feeling the pinch.

Tenants in some Maryland counties are facing some steep increases as landlords take advantage of the expiration of rent caps.

In Montgomery County, for example, annual rent increases were capped at 0.4% until May of this year. Since then, Matt Losak, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, says he has heard from many renters who are worried about losing their housing. Some have seen their rent go up by as much as 53%.

Some tenants say they have been hit with multiple rent increases in a short period of time, while others have seen their rent go up even though their building has fallen into disrepair.

Many landlords insist that the increases are necessary to cover rising costs, but tenants argue that they are being priced out of their homes.

The issue has come to a head in recent months, as the number of evictions has increased and more people are finding themselves homeless.

According to reports, Losak blames irresponsible landlords for taking advantage of the situation and driving up prices. He is calling on the state to take action to protect renters and ensure that they are not priced out of their homes.

With rental prices on the rise across the state, it is clear that something needs to be done to help Maryland's renters.