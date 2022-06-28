Food bank in Calcasieu Parish hosting drive-thru food giveaway this Thursday

The Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway event on Thursday in Lake Charles.

No one should worry about where their next meal is coming from. But unfortunately, many families in the Lake Charles community are struggling to put food on the table. Thankfully, organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank are here to help.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Second Harvest will be distributing food to families in need at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on Shattuck Street in Lake Charles. The drive-thru event will be open on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 am to 11 am while supplies last.

No paperwork or documentation is required. However, those receiving assistance must provide basic household information such as the recipient’s name, number of household members, and current monthly income.

Volunteers will be giving out meat, produce, dairy, and other pantry items.

In these times of hardship, Second Harvest's mission is to ensure no family goes hungry. This event is just one of many ways that Second Harvest is working to provide relief to those who are struggling in the community.

This food distribution event is also being held in partnership with New Sunlight Baptist Church. It is part of Second Harvest's ongoing efforts to help Calcasieu Parish residents in the wake of rising food prices and disaster recovery.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, be sure to take advantage of this excellent opportunity.

With the help of organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank, no one has to go hungry in our community.