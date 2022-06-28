Multiple California cities cancel 4th of July fireworks

While the 4th of July is typically a time for celebration, this year, several California cities are opting to cancel their traditional fireworks displays.

For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbecues, and fireworks. However, this year several cities in California have canceled their fireworks displays due to the ongoing drought and the increased risk of wildfires.

While fireworks may be a beloved tradition, the risk of wildfires is too high. In many areas, the drought has left vegetation dry and withered, creating perfect conditions for a fire to spark and quickly spread.

With firefighters already stretched thin due to the increased number of fires, there is simply no way to guarantee that any new fires will be quickly contained. As a result, many city officials have concluded that it is not worth the risk to allow fireworks displays.

For example, officials recently announced that the popular annual fireworks display at Lake Don Pedro in the Northern San Joaquin Valley was canceled this year because of drought concerns.

According to reports, the Don Pedro Recreation Agency said,

The safety of our guests and being good stewards of the land entrusted to us are our highest priorities.

The city of Lompoc in central California has also announced that its fireworks display will be canceled this year due to wildfire concerns.

While the decision to cancel fireworks may be disappointing to some, it is essential to remember that the safety of our communities should always come first.

Fireworks are a significant fire hazard, and with California's landscape already dried out from the lack of rain, the risk of a wildfire spreading is too substantial.

By canceling fireworks displays, cities can help prevent further damage to the state's beautiful natural resources.