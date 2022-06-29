Popular fruit disappearing in grocery stores due to low stock

If you enjoy making fruit salad for summer, you may need to alter your recipe since at least one popular summer fruit is currently running low on stock.

Matt Brown/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Many grocery stores and supermarkets across the US are starting to run low on kiwi fruit.

Kiwis are a small, tart fruit with a fuzzy brown exterior and bright green flesh. They are packed with vitamins and minerals and make a great addition to any breakfast or snack.

However, due to a smaller than average kiwi harvest in New Zealand this year, many grocery stores are starting to run out of this beloved fruit.

New Zealand is one of the largest producers of kiwis in the world, and the majority of kiwis imported into the United States come from this country.

This year, kiwi growers have struggled to find enough laborers to pick the fruit, resulting in a smaller overall harvest.

So, if you were planning on making your signature kiwi salad for your next barbecue, you may want to consider switching up your fruits.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other options to choose from that will still make for a delicious and refreshing fruit salad.

Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew are great summer fruits that are currently in season. Or, if you're looking for something a little more unique, dragon fruit or star fruit make for interesting and exotic additions to any fruit salad.

So, don't let the kiwi shortage ruin your summer plans. Instead, get creative and experiment with different fruits to create a salad that's sure to please everyone's taste buds. Either way, enjoy your summer fruits while they last.