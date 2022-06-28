New affordable housing complex coming to Phoenix

Exciting news for Phoenix residents in need of affordable housing. A brand new low-income apartment complex is in the works.

Vkyryl/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Phoenix has experienced a sharp increase in rents over the past year. This has put a strain on many families struggling to make ends meet.

However, one developer is looking to help create more affordable housing options for Phoenix residents. The new complex Acacia Heights, which will be located at Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road, will serve low-income families once it’s developed.

The apartment complex will be built on the site which was once home to the Refuge Cafe. According to reports, the coffee shop will be closing on June 30, 2022, to make way for construction to begin on the new apartment complex.

According to sources, the apartment complex will feature multiple buildings containing over 134 individual apartments ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom units. The complex will target families earning between 40 and 60 percent of the median income level for the area.

The apartment complex will also offer a variety of amenities such as a community garden, a playground area for kids, a sports court, and an outdoor courtyard.

According to reports, rents for a one-bedroom unit will range from $600 to $900 per month but will be based on the resident's income. Two-bedroom units will cost $700 to $1100 per month. Finally, three-bedroom units will rent for $800 to $1200 per month, depending on the resident's income level and family size.

The developer is hopeful that this project will help to make housing more affordable for at least come families in the Phoenix area who have been struggling to find housing they can afford.