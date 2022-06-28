Historic restaurant in California set to close after 87 years

A popular Italian restaurant in California with a unique history just announced that they plan to close after 87 years in business.

Tost Photo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Palamidessi family recently announced on their website that they plan to close the Club Pheasant Restaurant at the end of the year.

The Club Pheasant Restaurant, located at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento, was once used as a laboratory by the University at Davis. The original building, built in 1912, was purchased by the Palamidessi family in 1935.

The original version of the restaurant was called the "Hideaway Cafe" and was run by Luisa Palamidessi and her four daughters. In 1977, the family started to add to the building and changed its name to the Club Pheasant Restaurant.

Patrons would come from miles around to enjoy the restaurant's authentic homemade Italian recipes. At one point, the restaurant was making over 10,000 homemade ravioli each week. The restaurant was also a popular banquet spot for hosting special events.

Unfortunately, the family has made the difficult decision to close the restaurant. On their website, the family wrote,

The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses. Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support, and understanding. We have been reminded over the last few years that family is still the most important thing of all. Life is short, and although being able to serve you and your families has been one of our life's biggest blessings, we realize it's time to retire and give time to our own families as well.

The community will undoubtedly miss the Club Pheasant Restaurant. However, we wish the Palamidessi family all the best as they enter retirement and move into the next chapter of their lives.

The Club Pheasant Restaurant plans to remain open until the end of 2022, so if you get a chance, be sure to stop by for some delicious homemade ravioli before they close.