Popular restaurant chain opening multiple locations in Columbus starting this week

A popular restaurant chain will be opening a brand new location in Columbus, Ohio, at the end of June.

Margouillat Photos/Getty Images/Canva Pro

If you've been looking for a brand new place to eat in the Columbus area, mark your calendars for June 29th because that's when Torchy's Tacos is opening its brand new location in town.

The new restaurant at 1478 Gemini Place will be the first of three Torchy's Tacos locations in the Columbus area.

If you are one of the first one hundred people to visit Torchy's Tacos on opening day, you'll be awarded a unique limited edition t-shirt that doubles as a ticket to get free chips and queso for a year at the restaurant.

The popular restaurant chain, which was founded in Texas in 2006, currently has more than one hundred locations throughout the US. The menu features fan favorites like custom tacos, street corn, margarita, and more.

This Torchy's Tacos location is just the start of the company's emergence into Ohio.

The food chain plans to open two additional locations in the Columbus area later this year. According to reports, one of the future locations will be at the former Ruby Tuesday site on Dublin Granville Road.

The exact address of the third location has not yet been released. However, according to sources, it will be in New Albany, Ohio.

Torchy's is known for its delicious and inventive tacos, so if you're in the area on June 29th, be sure to stop by for the grand opening. You won't be disappointed.