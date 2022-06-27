Iconic Chicago restaurant closing at the end of June

An iconic old-school-style diner on Chicago's South Side is closing at the end of the month.

Petardj/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Bridgeport Restaurant has been a staple in the community for years, and its upcoming closure is sure to be felt by many.

The diner was known for its hearty breakfast and lunch options and its welcoming atmosphere. Recently, it has become a favorite spot for families to gather for brunch.

According to the Bridgeport Restaurant's Google reviews, the place was always packed on Sundays after mass. Unfortunately, this iconic local breakfast spot is closing at the end of the month on June 30, 2022.

The old-school Chicago diner is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted. The owners told local reporters that they decided to close the restaurant because they were ready to retire.

The restaurant is a popular breakfast and lunch spot in the neighborhood, and it is hard to miss while driving along Halsted, as the restaurant's red signage is very prominent.

Many patrons have raved about the Bridgeport Restaurant's food over the years. One recent review mentioned that the customer had to order "seconds of French toast because it was that good."

Other reviews mentioned that the restaurant had "great staff, delicious food, and very fair prices." However, some patrons wished that the restaurant stayed open later.

The Bridgeport Restaurant will be missed, but its memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved it.

If you're looking for a last chance to check out the restaurant, be sure to stop by before June 30th.