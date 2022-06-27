Dick's Sporting Goods set to close another store in Alabama

Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that it would be closing another store location in Alabama next month.

KRW Media

Dick’s Sporting Goods has been a fixture at EastChase for many years, but the store will soon be closing its doors. The store’s last day of business will be July 31, 2022.

Once this Dick's Sporting Goods location closes, customers in the Montgomery area will need to travel to the Opelika or Alabaster locations to get the items they need, as they are the closest to the area.

Dick's Sporting Goods is known for selling various items from exercise equipment to sports gear, as well as a wide variety of athlete clothing. The sporting goods store currently has more than 800 stores across the country but has recently started closing some locations, including the one in Montgomery.

According to the local reports, the store has not responded to questions regarding the specific reason for the closure.

However, many stores are closing their doors permanently, and even large chains struggle to stay afloat.

One of the reasons for this is a severe worker shortage. With so many people out of work, it's been difficult for businesses to find the staff they need. Additionally, supply chain issues have made it difficult for businesses to restock their shelves.

As a result, stores struggle to keep up with customer demand, leading to widespread closures. The unfortunate reality is that many consumers now face a future in which their favorite stores may no longer be around.

While this is undoubtedly a difficult time for both businesses and consumers, many are hopeful that the economy will eventually recover.