Event security doubled at Pease Park Pride event due to recent protests

The Pease Park Pride Picnic increased security at their event in Austin on Sunday due to protests at similar events nearby.

Andrey Popov/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Following the Rainbow on the Creek Pride event in early June where a group of protesters congregated to disrupt the event, the Pease Park Pride Picnic organizers decided that it was necessary to increase security at their event this past Sunday.

According to reports, a group of anti-pride protestors have been traveling to Pride events in the area with the intention of disrupting the events. Numerous attendees at the Rainbow on the Creek event told reporters that they felt bullied by the protesters and that their presence made them feel unsafe.

Some vendors, sponsors and local businesses at the event reported that they received "unpleasant emails and social media posts" after attending the Rainbow on the Creek event.

According to one report, some of the protesters pretended to be "investigative reporters" and actively worked to "spin negative commentary" against the LGBTQ community.

The organizers of the Pease Park Pride Picnic didn't not want the same thing happening at last weekend's family-friendly Pride event, so they took additional precautions in advance. In addition to increased security, video recordings were not permitted at the event.

Participants were also warned not to engage with anyone who appeared hostile or tried to instigate conflict with them at the event.

So far, it appears that the event was successful and went off without any major incidents or disruption.

Although some groups may not support these events, it's important to remember that the main reason these events are held is to promote diversity and inclusivity for all members of the community.