Santa Barbara County vaccine clinic set to close this week

A vaccine clinic in Santa Barbara County is closing this week. Read on for more details.

IO Foto/Canva Pro

Throughout the pandemic, the Santa Maria Fairpark vaccine clinic has served as a vital resource for the community, providing nearly 20,000 vaccinations.

The clinic opened in May 2021, and since then, it has helped vaccinate thousands of people.

However, the site will stop administering vaccines on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, due to decreased demand.

While this may be disappointing news for some, it is essential to remember that the clinic has been a critical component of Santa Barbara County's vaccine distribution strategy.

Additionally, the California Health Department is encouraging residents to continue utilizing the site for vaccinations through the closure date.

Once the clinic closes later this week, residents who require a vaccine should visit www.vaccines.gov to find their nearest location.

Although the Santa Maria Fairpark vaccine clinic will no longer be offering first, second, or third booster shots, it will continue to operate as a testing and treatment site.

The clinic has been a crucial part of the effort to keep the community safe and help Santa Maria recover from the pandemic. It has also been a lifeline for many residents, who have been able to get their vaccines without having to travel far or wait in line for hours.

The Santa Maria Fairpark vaccine clinic has also played a major role in educating the public about vaccines and has proven to be an invaluable asset to the community. The clinic has been incredibly successful in vaccinating people of all ages.