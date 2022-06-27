Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision caused Windham residents to want to be "extra visible" at Pride event

Windham recently held their second annual Pride event this past weekend. Many residents reported it was important to come out and be "extra visible" in light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.

Flippo Bacci/Getty Images/Canva Pro

This past weekend's Pride event in Windham featured a variety of vendors, businesses, and even church groups who came out to show their support for the local LGBTQ community.

The feeling at this event was centered around celebrating diversity and self-expression, especially in light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade which reverts decision-making power to the states to make their own laws regarding abortion.

While some are supportive of the Supreme Court's decision, others feel that the U.S. government has curtailed their right to choose. There is also a concern throughout the LGBTA community that the right to gay marriage could be revoked by the Supreme Court in the future.

Therefore, local residents who support these rights felt that it was important to show up at last weekend's Pride event, despite the heat, as a show of solidarity.

One resident, Rhys Whiteman, told reporters he is glad that events like this exist now. He believes it is important to have positive events in the community that promote inclusivity and diversity.

He hopes that the next generation will experience more acceptance than he and his husband did growing up. According to Whiteman, "people didn't know how to accept or include people" who were different from them years ago.

He is hopeful that the community of Windham is starting to become more accepting and inclusive of all people.