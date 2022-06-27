Famous Indiana diner and catering company set to close this month

A popular diner and catering company in Indiana is set to close this month due to circumstances beyond its control.

It's always sad to see a local business close its doors for good, and that's especially true when it's a popular restaurant.

Double D's Restaurant & Catering, located on East Main Street in Boonville, Indiana, was forced to shut down last week due to staffing shortages.

However, the owners mentioned that all previously booked catering events would be honored.

The eatery simply couldn't find and keep enough workers to keep the business running. Unfortunately, this has become a common issue for many businesses and restaurants in recent months, as the pandemic has created many challenges for employers.

Local employers like Double D's Restaurants are facing all sorts of challenges, from increased costs to reduced customer demand. As a result, businesses are struggling to find and keep enough workers to stay afloat.

The root of the problem seems to be that there are simply not enough people looking for work, at least not in the food service industry. In the meantime, many small businesses will need to find ways to operate with a smaller workforce.

One solution that has been proposed is to raise wages, but this is not always feasible for small businesses. Another potential solution is to offer more flexible hours, but this can also be difficult to implement.

We hope that the staff of Double D's are able to find new employment soon and that another restaurant is able to fill the void left by their closure.