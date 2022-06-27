Popular car dealership chain set to close locations in multiple cities across the US

This month, a popular car dealership chain is closing half of its car lots across the US.

Buzbuzzer/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The used car market is a tough one to be in, and it looks like Carlotz is feeling the pressure.

Carlotz has been a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace. However, the company will be closing eleven of its twenty-two dealership locations next month.

While some of the locations have already closed, the rest will be closed for good on July 8, 2022.

Here are the Carlotz dealership locations that will be closing early next month:

St. Louis, Missouri

Seattle, Washington

San Antonio, Texas

Plano, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Mobile, Alabama

Merritt Island, Florida

Highland Park, Illinois

Bakersfield, California

Atlanta, Georgia

In a recent press release, the company explained that "over the last twelve months, sourcing has been challenged." The company believes that having fewer locations will help with this issue.

The company plans to double down on the remaining dealership locations and grow the business as much as possible. While this may be disappointing news for some consumers, the company is confident that this will be the best course of action for their business.

The company's goal is to make selling or buying a used car more accessible for the end consumer, but with eleven fewer locations, that goal might be more challenging to achieve. Only time will tell how this decision will affect Carlotz in the long run.

We can only hope that the remaining dealerships will be able to provide the same level of service and convenience that we have come to expect from Carlotz.