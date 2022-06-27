Popular frozen foods running out of stock at many supermarkets

A dwindling stock of this starchy vegetable is affecting the availability of several popular frozen foods made from it.

If you've noticed that your favorite frozen French fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots are mysteriously missing from the freezer section at your local grocery store, you aren't imagining things.

Due to a recent potato shortage, many of the consumer products made from the starchy vegetable are currently out of stock or are low on stock in many regions of the country.

The shortage is due to various factors, including poor weather conditions, supply chain issues that have made fertilizers more challenging to get, and a decrease in the number of available workers.

Potatoes are a notoriously difficult crop to grow, and even a slight hiccup in the supply chain can cause significant disruptions. Yet, despite the challenges, farmers are working hard to ensure that everyone can still enjoy their favorite potato-based dishes.

Many fast-food spots that serve French fries, hashbrowns, and other potato-based sides are also feeling the pinch of the potato shortage. For example, some Burger King locations have reported creating French fry alternatives like fried ramen noodles to offer customers when supplies are running low.

However, according to reports, many customers are unhappy with these creative substitutions and prefer to eat their favorite potato-based food items instead. So, while many fast-food chains are doing their best, it's clear that these creative alternatives are not a long-term solution to the problem.

In the meantime, consumers must be patient and hope that the shortage ends soon.

