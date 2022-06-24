Popular North Dakota restaurant closes after owner chosen to compete on cooking show

Kristen Walters

A popular restaurant in North Dakota closed this week after the owner was chosen to compete on Top Chef, a televised cooking show on Bravo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tr9A6_0gL6ZvzZ00
Dr-interior/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Today, we received word that another popular restaurant in North Dakota will be closing its doors. This news is a shock to many in the community, as the restaurant has been a popular destination for locals and visitors.

Shelter Belt, located at 307 N 3rd Street in downtown Bismarck, made a post earlier this week announcing that the business would be closed until further notice. The restaurant was known for its unique atmosphere and delicious food.

This is just the latest in a string of recent restaurant closures we're seen recently.

While the exact reasons for the closure are unknown, we know that many restaurants in the area have been forced to close their doors due to a combination of factors, including food price increases, worker shortages, and supply chain challenges.

Whatever the case, it's clear that these are tough times for businesses in the food industry.

Shelter Belt was a popular spot in downtown Bismarck, and the community will undoubtedly feel its closure.

Stephanie Miller, one of the owners of Shelter Belt, is also a co-owner of Bismarck's "Butterhorn" restaurant. She was recently chosen to be a part of a televised cooking competition on Bravo called "Top Chef."

While it's unfortunate that Shelter Belt had to close its doors, we're glad that Miller is still doing well and representing North Dakota on a national stage.

